JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - As the Jackson State men’s and women’s basketball teams prepare for its home openers versus Alcorn State on Saturday, 3 and 6 p.m. and Southern Monday, 5:30 and 8 p.m. health and safety remain the top priority for a return to play inside the Lee E Williams Athletics & Assembly Center. JSU has been working in consultation with the NCAA, SWAC, CDC, and local health officials.

The Athletics and Assembly Center will have a physically distanced, limited capacity of approximately 800 in attendance for at least the first two games versus Alcorn State and Southern.