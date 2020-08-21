MVSU Hall of Famer Thomas “Tommy Gun” Leonard passes away

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Valley State University and the Department of Athletics announced MVSU Hall of Famer (2019) Thomas “Tommy Gun” Leonard passed away. Leonard was a former football standout under coach Archie Cooley.

Former teammate, Willie “Satellite” Totten said, “Thomas Leonard was a very competitive athlete; he was also a good person. We came to know each other better because we were roommates my senior year at MVSU.”

Upon completion of his career at Valley, Leonard followed other MVSU football alumni to the NFL. After his NFL stint, Leonard continued his love for football by becoming a college coach at the University of Arkansas – Pine Bluff.

After Pine Bluff, he helped to start the Jackson Youth Association and went on to serve as the offensive coordinator for the Mississippi Pride a semi-pro football team.

LATEST STORIES: