Natchez native Stevan Ridley preparing for next chapter of NFL career

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) -- On a 95 degree day in downtown Natchez you might see Stevan Ridley working out next to the Mississippi River.

The former Trinity High/LSU/Patriots star running back is getting ready for the next chapter of his NFL career. Ridley says he's in the best shape of his life, and has plenty left in the tank after spending last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Click the video above for WJTV-TV's special feature on Stevan Ridley!