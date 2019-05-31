Sports

Natchez native Stevan Ridley preparing for next chapter of NFL career

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 05:10 PM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 08:47 AM CDT

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) -- On a 95 degree day in downtown Natchez you might see Stevan Ridley working out next to the Mississippi River. 

The former Trinity High/LSU/Patriots star running back is getting ready for the next chapter of his NFL career. Ridley says he's in the best shape of his life, and has plenty left in the tank after spending last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Click the video above for WJTV-TV's special feature on Stevan Ridley! 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team
Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center