Nate Kilbert returns to Alcorn as head women’s basketball coach

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s a homecoming for Nate Kilbert, who returns to Alcorn State as the new head women’s basketball coach.

Kilbert was an assistant coach in Lorman from 1991 to 2001. During that span, the Lady Braves won nine titles including six regular season championships and three SWAC Tournaments. Since then he’s established himself as one of the top coaches in the SWAC, with 18 years head coaching experience in the conference.

“I consider Alcorn my home,” Kilbert told WJTV sports. “To have the chance to go back there and coach the Lady Braves, I’m excited. I’m ready to hit the ground running. When the job came open I thought it was a great opportunity. A great opportunity for me to get back into coaching, and to have a great job. That’s what I feel like the Alcorn job is. One of the top jobs in the state of Mississippi, and in my mind it’s one of the top jobs in the country.”

Kilbert spent 12 seasons as the head coach at Mississippi Valley State (2001-2012), and 6 seasons at Arkansas Pine Bluff (2012-2019) where he became the program’s all time winningest coach. Kilbert took home back-to-back SWAC Coach of the Year honors in 2012 and 2013.

“I am so happy. This is the best news that Alcorn women’s basketball has had in a long time. Nate is a very good coach and I won four SWAC titles under him. He is a great mentor and I only have good things to say about him,” said Nickie Tatum, who lettered at Alcorn from 1992-95 and was a two-time All-Conference First-Team selection. “Having him back at Alcorn is going to bring a lot of people back together to support the program. Hopefully a lot of fans, students and old teammates will come back and fill the stands for games like it was when we were playing.”

As a student athlete, Kilbert played four-years as the point guard at Mississippi Valley State. He led the team to the 1986 SWAC Championship. The Sallis, Mississippi native was inducted into the MVSU Sports Hall of Fame in 2009.