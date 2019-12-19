National Signing Day: Full Sportscast

Several high school football players in the WJTV coverage area are taking their talents to the next level.

Check out the full recap in the video above, featuring coverage from the following signings:

✍️Brandon’s W. Rogers (Mississippi St)

✍️Provine’s J. Selmon (Mississippi St)

✍️Madison Central’s J. Holiday (Tennessee)

✍️Pelahatchie’s A. Johnson (Louisiana)

✍️Seminary’s A. Keys (Ole Miss)

✍️Collins’ C. Keys (Indiana)

✍️Petal Signing Day

✍️Ridgeland’s Y. Banks (S. Alabama)

✍️NW Rankin’s A. McCollough (Air Force)

✍️NW Rankin’s B. Smith (Louisville)