National Signing Day: Full Sportscast

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Several high school football players in the WJTV coverage area are taking their talents to the next level.

Check out the full recap in the video above, featuring coverage from the following signings:

✍️Brandon’s W. Rogers (Mississippi St)
✍️Provine’s J. Selmon (Mississippi St)
✍️Madison Central’s J. Holiday (Tennessee)
✍️Pelahatchie’s A. Johnson (Louisiana)
✍️Seminary’s A. Keys (Ole Miss)
✍️Collins’ C. Keys (Indiana)
✍️Petal Signing Day
✍️Ridgeland’s Y. Banks (S. Alabama)
✍️NW Rankin’s A. McCollough (Air Force)
✍️NW Rankin’s B. Smith (Louisville)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories