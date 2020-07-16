NCAA: Test all athletes for COVID-19 within 72 hours of game

(AP) – The NCAA says college football players should be tested for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before a game, players with high-risk exposures to the coronavirus should be quarantined for 14 days and everybody on the sideline should wear a mask.

The nation’s largest governing body for college sports released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during the pandemic. They come as the prospects of actually playing look grim.

Around the country, the number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise and many states have slowed reopenings or reinstated restrictions on some businesses.

NCAA President Mark Emmert says if college sports are to be played this fall, “we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic.”

LATEST STORIES: