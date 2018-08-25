Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson/Hawkins
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Top Stories
Jackson woman brings awareness to World Vitiligo Day
Top Stories
Police: Man shoots woman’s baby in head after she rejects him
Top Stories
American Red Cross gets ready for hurricanes
Woman kills cobra with shovel on her patio
Shooter, robber of 70-year-old watermelon vendor is in custody
Man dies in fire
Politics
Mississippi Insight
Election
Washington-DC
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Operation Tornado
The Sports Zone
Brave Reporter
Pine Belt News
CW
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Living Local
Comic Con
Living Local Videos
Focused on Mississippi
MS Most Wanted
Focused on Mental Health
Focused On Fitness
Pet of The Week
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
NCAA
Slammed: Clarke scores 36 in Gonzaga’s 83-71 win over Baylor
Living the Dream: TJ’s last Sports Zone
The Sports Zone: Chris Brooks and TJ Werre reflect on the 2010s
Basketball, Fashion & the Hall of Fame: Lafayette Stribling’s story comes from humble beginnings
Missouri ends No. 5 Mississippi State’s 26-game win streak in SEC play
More NCAA Headlines
Millsaps women’s basketball reflects on regular season championship
Ole Miss beats Auburn on the road for third straight win
No. 7 Mississippi State uses late run to beat Georgia
Southern Miss beats Middle Tennessee for first C-USA win
Ole Miss beats No. 11 Auburn 82-67
Best of 2018: College Football Cutaways
Ole Miss beats Southeastern Louisiana at Mississippi Coliseum
Ole Miss uses fourth quarter comeback to beat Arkansas
The Sports Zone: Chris Brooks Interview on Week 2
Super Saturday Kickoff: Delta State Preview