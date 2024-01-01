New Belhaven football head coach CJ Nightingale says he looked for some key aspects when deciding to interview for and accept a football head coaching job.

He says Belhaven has:

– Alignment

– Vision

– Support

– Sincerity of faith

Nightingale says he is definitely defensive-minded as a guy who was defensive coordinator at his alma mater Wheaton College for four years and played defense in high school and college football.

As head coach, he says driving culture is key and he’s excited about special teams.

Nightingale says “everything is in place at Belhaven” to continue what’s been going on for the Blazers having their best seasons ever and to go farther.

Where some may see pressure to follow up success in a first year, he says “you want that!”