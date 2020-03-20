1  of  2
‘New football journey’: Tom Brady signs with Buccaneers

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 42-year-old quarterback who spent the first 20 years of his career with the New England Patriots announced he’s “starting a new football journey”  in an Instagram post and thanked the Bucs for the opportunity. The deal is worth $30 million per season.

The signing comes three days after Brady announced on social media that he would not return to New England, ending his historic run with the Patriots.

