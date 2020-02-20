New head football coach Isaac Carter ready for big time at Millsaps

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A new era of Millsaps football is underway as Isaac Carter was introduced to the media as the new head coach Thursday.

“This is big time to me,” Carter said. “I feel like I’m coaching in the SEC to be honest. I’ve always been a big believer in wherever you’re at – make it first class and make it big time.”

Carter comes to Millsaps from Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California, where he served as defensive coordinator and professor of kinesiology since May 2017.

Carter reunites with athletic director Aaron Pelch, who he’s been good friends with since their coaching days at New Mexico Highlands twenty years ago.