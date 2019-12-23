New Mexico State upsets Mississippi State in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — New Mexico State spoiled Mississippi State’s return to the Coliseum – leaving Jackson with a 58-52 victory Saturday.

Neither offense could find a consistent rhythm, but the Aggies were able to pull off the upset thanks to an 7-0 spurt in the final two minutes.

The Bulldogs (8-3) trailed by as many as 14 in the second half before mounting a furious rally, led by Reggie Perry who scored a team-high 17 points. A Perry layup gave the Bulldogs a 52-51 lead with 2:35 to go. They were held scoreless the rest of the way.

Canton native Nick Weatherspoon (Velma Jackson) made his season debut after serving a ten game suspension. Weatherspoon contributed eight points and two steals before fouling out late in the second half.

Mississippi State wraps up non-conference play against Kent State at the Humphrey Coliseum on Monday, Dec. 30.

Check out the highlights in the video above!