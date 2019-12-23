New Mexico State upsets Mississippi State in Jackson

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — New Mexico State spoiled Mississippi State’s return to the Coliseum – leaving Jackson with a 58-52 victory Saturday.

Neither offense could find a consistent rhythm, but the Aggies were able to pull off the upset thanks to an 7-0 spurt in the final two minutes.

The Bulldogs (8-3) trailed by as many as 14 in the second half before mounting a furious rally, led by Reggie Perry who scored a team-high 17 points. A Perry layup gave the Bulldogs a 52-51 lead with 2:35 to go. They were held scoreless the rest of the way.

Canton native Nick Weatherspoon (Velma Jackson) made his season debut after serving a ten game suspension. Weatherspoon contributed eight points and two steals before fouling out late in the second half.

Mississippi State wraps up non-conference play against Kent State at the Humphrey Coliseum on Monday, Dec. 30.

Check out the highlights in the video above!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories