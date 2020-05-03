New Ole Miss head softball coach Jamie Trachsel leaving home for Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — For Jamie Trachsel, becoming the new head softball coach at Ole Miss was an opportunity she couldn’t pass up – even if it meant leaving home.

“I’ll be honest it’s hard to leave home,” Trachsel said. “…But each opportunity presents something different, and I’m excited for what’s in front of me.”

The Duluth, Minnesota native takes over the Ole Miss program after three highly successful seasons as the head coach at Minnesota. In 2019 she led the Golden Gophers to their first ever trip to the Women’s College World Series in the NCAA era.

Trachsel has a career record of 346-184-1 (.652) in 10 seasons as a head coach, including stops at Minnesota, Iowa State and North Dakota State.

Trachsel will look to keep things rolling at Ole Miss, where the Rebels have four NCAA Regional berths, two Super Regionals and an SEC Tournament title over the previous four seasons.