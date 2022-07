Mississippi is getting a new professional basketball team.

The Mississippi Knights are set to play in the Maximum Basketball League, which currently has 45 teams across the country.

The team is owned by Mississippi Raiders football national champion Joseph Gary. Raiders’ General Manager Jamye Horton will also GM the Knights.

Tryouts are set for August 6 at 1:00 PM at McLaurin High School. It costs $40 to try out.

Contact Joseph Gary at (260) 804-9885 for more information.