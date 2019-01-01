New Year's Eve Outback Bowl Preview
WJTV - Mississippi State and Iowa play in the Outback Bowl Tuesday morning at 11 A.M. CT.
Click the video above to hear from the Bulldogs on playing as a favorite and the Hawkeyes on their plan to stop MSU quarterback Nick Fitzgerald.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Wesson Liquor Vote
- Expired Car Seats
- R-L Zeigler Recall
- Jones County Water Boil Notice
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
Video Center
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.