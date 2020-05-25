Breaking News
NFL Competition Committee voting to add officiating advisor

Sports

by: Brian Holland

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 20: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts after a no-call between Tommylee Lewis #11 of the New Orleans Saints and Nickell Robey-Coleman #23 of the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Competition Committee votes on officiating advisor.

PI review is done, but the NFL Competition Committee will vote on adding an officiating advisor who would monitor for calls missed on the field.

(Video via NBC Sports)