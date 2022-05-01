It has been an exciting week for football fans, but also a stressful one for many local student-athletes.

Many local high school and college stars waited either in person at the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas or following along on TV as they waited for their names to potentially be called as a selection by an NFL team.

It started off for Mississippians on Thursday night, Round 1 Pick 9 when the Seattle Seahawks chose Laurel High School grad and Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross.

Other picks with Mississippi ties include:

Round 2, Pick 24 (56 overall) by Dallas Cowboys: Sam Williams | EDGE | Ole Miss

Round 3, Pick 4 (68 overall) by Cleveland Browns: Martin Emerson | cornerback | Mississippi State

Round 3, Pick 19 (83 overall) by Philadelphia Eagles: Nakobe Dean | linebacker| Horn Lake, MS grad, Georgia

Round 3 Pick 30 (94 overall) by Carolina Panthers: Matt Corral | quarterback | Ole Miss

Round 5, Pick 11 (154 overall) by Jacksonville Jaguars: Snoop Conner | running back | Ole Miss

Round 6, Pick 39 (217 overall) by Detroit Lions: James Houston | EDGE | Jackson State Houston is the first player drafted to the NFL under JSU head coach Deion Sanders and the 100th total player drafted to the NFL out of JSU

Round 6, Pick 41 (219 overall) by Tennessee Titans: Chance Campbell | linebacker | Ole Miss

Round 7, Pick 4 (225 overall) by Pittsburgh Steelers: Mark Robinson | linebacker | Ole Miss

Round 7, Pick 15 (236 overall) by Los Angeles Chargers: Deane Leonard | defensive back | Ole Miss

Additionally, Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Cleveland Browns, and Ole Miss running back and Jackson Prep grad Jerrion Ealy has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.