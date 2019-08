MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — St. Joe head coach John Bond admits he doesn’t know a ton about teaching footwork techniques to offensive lineman.

So he called in some help from a fellow Mississippi State alum who knows a thing or two about stellar offensive line play – Floyd “Pork chop” Womack

The eleven year NFL veteran stopped by multiple practices this summer, to work with the offensive linemen. In the video above coach Bond discusses what it was like having Pork Chop in the house.