No. 7 Mississippi State wins SEC opener

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Mississippi State senior Jordan Danberry celebrated her final game in her home state with a career-high 26 points as No. 7/6 Mississippi State defeated Arkansas, 93-69, in their conference opener Thursday night at Bud Walton Arena.

The win extends MSU’s streak against the Razorbacks to eight games and marked the fifth straight year that State has won its conference opener. MSU improved to 13-1 overall and 1-0 in league play, while Arkansas fell to 11-4 and 0-1.

The Bulldogs, who boast the nation’s highest-scoring offense, have now scored 90 or more points in eight games this season.

“Really proud of my team tonight,” head coach Vic Schaefer, “Proud of that front line. I thought they came ready to play. I thought Teaira [McCowan] was tremendous with her 50th career double-double 22 rebounds and 16 points and going 7-for-11. Jordan [Danberry] almost had a double double. She was one rebound shy of a double double. I just thought it was a special night for her and BreAmber [Scott] to bring them back to this great state. I love Mike. He is a dear friend.”

Danberry, a transfer from Arkansas and Conway, Arkansas native, went 11-of-21 from the floor, with nine rebounds, four assists, a block and two steals.

Teaira McCowan became the first in program history with 50 career double-doubles after scoring 16 points with a season-high 22 rebounds. McCowan has 11 double-doubles this season.

Jazzmun Holmes was also in double figures with 14 points, while Chloe Bibby had 11 points. Holmes added five assists and three steals.

The Bulldogs only trailed once in the contest, down 3-2 just 1:15 into the contest. The offense flowed early with Danberry pushing the team to a 14-5 advantage on a made basket with 4:44 left in the first quarter. Danberry later capped an 8-0 run for a 24-10 lead with 2:06 left in the quarter.

In the second quarter, McCowan capped a 10-0 run pushing the advantage to 42-22 with 5:21 left in the half. The lead would be at 20 three other times before the Maroon and White ended the half with a 50-33 advantage.

Bibby, Anriel Howard, Holmes and Danberry all got into the scoring act for a half-opening 8-0 run. The lead would later be pushed to 32 at 71-39 after a basket by Danberry in the lane in the final minute of the third quarter. Holmes scored as the quarter expired for a 73-41 lead. The Bulldogs would lead by as many as 34 before cruising to the victory.

For the contest, the Bulldogs hit 37-of-75 shots from the field (49.3 percent) and was 16-of-22 from the foul line (72.7 percent). MSU held Arkansas to 27-of-72 shooting (37.5 percent) and 3-of-17 from 3-point range (17.6 percent). MSU held a 57-31 rebounding advantage.

Arkansas received 25 points from Chelsea Dungee, 15 points from Taylah Thomas and 11 points from Alexis Tolefree. Thomas had nine rebounds for the Razorbacks.

MSU will face No.16/15 Kentucky in its SEC home opener Sunday. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. CT from Humphrey Coliseum on the SEC Network.