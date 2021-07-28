Norman Puckett Junior Golf Tournament to be held in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Norman Puckett Junior Tournament will be held in Natchez Saturday, August 7 through Sunday, August 8 at the Duncan Park Golf Course. According to the Natchez Democrat, four Natchez natives and one McComb native will be competing for the title.

“This is a premier tournament for the region. Normally under par scores win the tournament,” said Golf Course Superintendent Greg Brooking. “There are currently four Natchez kids signed up. The majority of kids are coming from out of town. Hannah Hinckley is coming back. She is from McComb and was our 2019 winner.”

In all 36-hole divisions, first place wins a driver of their choice, second place wins a 3-wood of their choice, third place wins a hybrid of their choice and fourth place wins a dozen Titleist balls.

There are age groups for boys and girls. To register for the tournament or for more information, visit the Mississippi Golf Association website.