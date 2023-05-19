Northwest Rankin baseball had to win Friday night to stay alive in the MHSAA 6A South State Championship after the Cougars had lost in extra innings in game one.
NWR powered its way to an 8-1 win in game two to force game three Monday at Gulfport.
