Northwest Rankin scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning, but after allowing Warren Central to score three in the top of the second, the Cougars made some key defensive plays in route to a 13-3 win.
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
