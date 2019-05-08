Northwest Rankin baseball preps for North State

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) - Checking in now with the Northwest Rankin Cougars. The Cougars are coming off a series against Hernando where they had two walk-off wins.

They're getting ready for their state semifinal showdown with DeSoto Central Wednesday night, a team they fell to last year.

"They won the 6A last year," said head coach Jeff McClaskey. "We had three really good games against them last year and we're just going to have to do the same this year. We're just going to have to play sound baseball and we've done that a lot this year, it's just this series we didn't do it very good, but we have been very sound except the last few games."