Brandon took a 4-1 lead on Northwest Rankin softball early, but the Cougars claw back for a 6-4 win in the first game of the MHSAA 6A South State Championship.
Northwest Rankin Softball “Refuses to Lose” as Cougars Come Back to top Brandon
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
BestReviews.com - Top gifts to make everyone happy this spring
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>