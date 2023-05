Northwest Rankin softball took a 2-0 lead early in game one of the MHSAA 6A state championship, but after giving up two home runs the Cougars fell behind, 5-2.

Northwest Rankin followed up a weather delay after the third inning by striking lightning of its own, tying the game, 5-5, then scoring the go-ahead and winning run in extra innings in the top of the 8th to win, 6-5.