Northwest Rankin baseball hit a triple early in the game, and that started off a chain reaction that led to a 2-run inning and a 2-0 win over Biloxi in the second round of the MHSAA 6A state tournament.
Northwest Rankin’s Big Hits, Baserunning Lead to 2-0 Win in Biloxi
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
BestReviews.com - Top gifts to make everyone happy this spring
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>