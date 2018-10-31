NW Rankin alums coaching at alma mater Video

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) - The Northwest Rankin football team is one of the best in the state and the Cougars coaching staff is well-represented by former players at the school.

Wil Freeman, Nigel Green and Quade Smith all had moments in college where they knew coaching was in their future.

"It got about my sophomore year," said NW Rankin defensive line coach Wil Freeman. "I was really trying to figure out what I wanted to do with my life. I got to a point where I sat down and really thought about what I loved and I loved football.

I could really see myself coaching."

That thought was the same for defensive backs coach Nigel Green.

"I always had that thought in the back of my head" Green said. "I always knew coaching would be one of those options."

Quade Smith played baseball at Nicholls State but was a wide receiver for NW Rankin. The Class of 2013 graduate said coaching just made sense for him.

"I knew at the end of the day I wanted to do some type of coaching," Smith said. "I missed football so I wanted to do football and baseball."

Freeman and Green graduated from Northwest Rankin in 2012. Freeman played defensive line before playing his college ball at Southern Miss. Green played collegiately at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and South Alabama.

Freeman, Green and Smith all say they made the right choice to go into coaching.

"It's almost more rewarding than playing," Freeman said. "Lots of times, seeing a kid that's been struggling with something that we've been teaching them how to do and get him how to do it, and then suddenly it clicks for him and he's able to do it full speed - you can kinda see that lightbulb go off in his

head.

"It's really rewarding and I just have a blast coaching these kids."

Smith said he remembers how his coaches helped him when he was in high school.

"I would kinda get down on myself," Smith said. I'm thankful I had some of those coaches that brought that positivity to me and that's just one thing I try to do."

What this year's Cougars team is trying to do is win a state championship, which is something these new coaches would love to do with each other.

"It'd be cool to do it with the guys," Freeman said. "That's something we dreamed about when we were kids and it's something that's cool to think about from the other side of the glass."