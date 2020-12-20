Ole Miss accepts invitation to Outback Bowl

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – For the first time since 2015, the Ole Miss football team is going to a bowl game. The Rebels have accepted an invitation to play in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and will face Indiana (6-1) out of the Big Ten Conference. The game is scheduled for Saturday, January 2, at 11:30 a.m. CT.

“We are excited and honored to be back in the postseason and making our first appearance in the Outback Bowl,” said Keith Carter, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “Congratulations to our players, coaches and staff on earning an invitation to one of the marquee bowls.

“There is a strong Ole Miss alumni base in Florida, and this trip offers a great opportunity to join the Rebel family in the Sunshine State. It also provides a chance to compete in one of the most fertile recruiting grounds in the country.”

“Taking this team back to a bowl game is a good first step in our progression toward building a championship program,” said Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. “We look forward to representing our university on this national stage against a top-10 opponent in Indiana. The Outback Bowl is a premier postseason destination, and I’m excited for our players to experience this trip.

“Tampa is a special place for our family. My parents spent many years there, and I attended a number of games in the Big Sombrero when I was younger. It will be great to be back in the Bay.”

The Rebels last went bowling at the end of the 2015 season, when they turned in a 48-20 win over Oklahoma State in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.



Due to capacity restrictions, Ole Miss Athletics will not have any tickets available for sale. Fans can purchase tickets for the Outback Bowl here. Tickets start at $80.

