Ole Miss and Dayton men’s basketball announce home-and-home series

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — Ole Miss and Dayton have agreed to a home-and-home men’s basketball series, the two programs announced Monday.

The Rebels will play at the Flyers December 19th, before hosting them in the Pavilion during the 2021-22 campaign.

“We look forward to our home-and-home series with Dayton,” head coach Kermit Davis said. “The Flyers had an unbelievable year this past season, and they have one of the very best home courts in college basketball. This is another great challenge but also an excellent opportunity for us in the non-conference schedule.”

Ole Miss is seeking its first victory against the Flyers as Dayton leads the all-time series 6-0.