Ole Miss announces times for Grove Bowl Weekend

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss will host the 2020 Grove Bowl Weekend April 17-19. The event serves as the finale of the Rebels’ spring drills.

The game is set for Saturday, April 18, at 6:30 p.m. at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Admission will be free.

Also part of the weekend will be a home SEC series for both Ole Miss baseball and softball. The Rebels will host Vanderbilt in baseball, while softball will host Alabama. If you would like tickets, visit www.OleMissTix.com.
 
Other events of Grove Bowl Weekend include the annual Chucky Mullins Courage Award Ceremony, which will be a luncheon on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Ticket information and other details will be announced soon.

GROVE BOWL WEEKEND:

  • Friday, April 17 – Softball vs. Alabama, 6 p.m.
  • Friday, April 17 – Baseball vs. Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 18 – Chucky Mullins Award Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.
  • Saturday, April 18 – Softball vs. Alabama, 1 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 18 – Baseball vs. Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 18 – Grove Bowl, 6:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 19 – Softball vs. Alabama, 1 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 19 – Baseball vs. Vanderbilt, 1:30 p.m.

