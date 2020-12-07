Ole Miss at Texas A&M football game postponed due to COVID-19

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ole Miss at Texas A&M football game on Dec. 12 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ole Miss football program.

The opportunity to reschedule the game will be contingent on any cancellation of games currently scheduled for December 19 due to COVID-19, otherwise the game will not be played and would be declared a no-contest.

In addition, Ole Miss’ suspension of team activities has been extended until at least Friday. The 10-day suspension is in the best interest of student-athlete and staff safety and comes in consultation with the Mississippi State Department of Health.

