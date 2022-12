Ole Miss baseball head coach Mike Bianco spoke in Madison at Madison-Ridgeland Academy Friday night at the Mississippi Baseball Coaches Association meeting.

He spoke about the Rebels’ 2022 story of being ranked as the top team in the country to being 7-14 to making the NCAA Tournament as one of the last four teams in to winning it all. He says there are many lessons high school coaches can learn from this Ole Miss story that they can take back to their high school teams.