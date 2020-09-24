Ole Miss baseball team suspends activities due to COVID-19

gettyimages-1148800155-594x594_1560216888124.jpg

(Photo by Andy Altenburger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – According to officials with the University of Mississippi, multiple members of the Ole Miss baseball team have tested positive for COVID-19.

Team activities have been suspended until October 8, 2020.

Officials said the student-athletes affected are taking appropriate safety measures in accordance with university protocol.

