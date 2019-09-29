Ole Miss freshman playmakers show promise in 59-31 loss to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL. (WJTV) — No. 2 Alabama cruised to a 59-31 victory over Ole Miss, but the young Rebels showed a lot of promise.

John Rhys Plumlee, in his first college start, threw for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing with 109 yards on 25 carries, and a touchdown.

The former Oak Grove star connected with fellow true freshman Jerrion Ealy (Jackson Prep) and Jonathan Mingo (Brandon) on his touchdown passes.

With five seconds on the clock another pair of true freshman teamed up for a score, as Grant Tisdale hit Jadon Jackson for a 28 yard touchdown.

Ole Miss (2-3, 1-1) will look to get back in the win column next Saturday night when they host Vanderbilt.