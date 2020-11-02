Ole Miss freshman seriously injured during football practice on Monday

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss freshman tight end Demarcus Thomas suffered a serious injury during Monday morning practice, according to the Oxford Eagle.

Head coach Lane Kiffin shared the news during his regular Monday news conference. He described the injury as potentially paralyzing.

Accoding to Kiffin, Thomas had no movement or feeling in his body immediately after the hit. The freshman was airlifted to a Memphis hospital for further evaluation and care. During that time, Thomas began to experience some feelings and movement in his body.

Kiffin said Thomas’ family was notified of his injury immediately after practice.

Ole Miss is off this week before hosting South Carolina on November 14 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

LATEST STORIES: