by: David Edelstein
Posted: Jul 29, 2022 / 10:04 PM CDT
Updated: Jul 29, 2022 / 10:04 PM CDT
Ole Miss and Oxford High School alum DK Metcalf has signed a new deal with the Seattle Seahawks, per ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.
Seahawks’ WR DK Metcalf is signing a three-year, $72 million extension that includes $58.2 million guaranteed, per source. Deal includes $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a WR. Metcalf will be a free agent again at 27 years old.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2022
Metcalf was at the Ole Miss football Grove Bowl spring game in April.