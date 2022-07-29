Ole Miss and Oxford High School alum DK Metcalf has signed a new deal with the Seattle Seahawks, per ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

Seahawks’ WR DK Metcalf is signing a three-year, $72 million extension that includes $58.2 million guaranteed, per source. Deal includes $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a WR. Metcalf will be a free agent again at 27 years old. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2022

Metcalf was at the Ole Miss football Grove Bowl spring game in April.