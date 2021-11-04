Ole Miss, Mississippi State face off in 4th annual Esports Egg Bowl

The Esports Egg Bowl trophy will be on the line this weekend as Ole Miss Esports takes on Mississippi State University in the fourth annual esports rivalry games. The teams will compete in seven different games beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 6), with the action being streamed live on the MSU Esports Twitch channel. Photo by Kevin Bain/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss Esports and Mississippi State University (MSU) Esports will face off this weekend in the fourth annual Esports Egg Bowl.

This year’s event will be a virtual competition. It begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 6 and will be streamed live on the MSU Esports Twitch channel.

The Esports Egg Bowl will be a one-day event featuring seven different game titles: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, Valorant, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Overwatch, Rocket League and Madden.

“The goal for the club and the university is obvious: to win,” said Austin Fortenberry, president of Mississippi State Esports. “As president, the goal is different. My job is to make improvements on the event year to year. This event is important to the club because it is one of the few guaranteed events we have. Students who worked really hard to create these events eventually graduate, and it is up to us to continue making them great.”

“These events are important to the club because they raise awareness of the club as a whole and the program that we have built at the university. Personally, this event is important to me because I am a lifelong Ole Miss fan, and anytime we have a chance to beat MSU in something, I take it,” said Patrick Spiars, Ole Miss Esports’ president.