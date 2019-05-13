Ole Miss, Mississippi State headed to NCAA softball regionals

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ole Miss celebrates during NCAA watch party

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) -- The NCAA softball tournament is coming to Oxford.

Ole Miss earned an 11-seed and will host a regional next weekend with Louisana (50-4) , Southeast Missouri (45-16), and Chattanooga (37-15).

The Rebels (37-17, 13-10) open with Chattanooga Friday at 7 pm.

For the 15th time in 19 years Mississippi State is also headed to a regional.

The Bulldogs (33-21) will head to the Seattle regional, hosted by 3-seed Washington. The Huskies (45-7) beat the Bulldogs 7-5 on Valentine's Day earlier this season.

The Huskies will face Fordham (29-24) in the first round, while the Bulldogs get Seattle (39-15) Friday at 6:30 PM.