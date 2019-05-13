Sports

Ole Miss, Mississippi State headed to NCAA softball regionals

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) -- The NCAA softball tournament is coming to Oxford.

Ole Miss earned an 11-seed and will host a regional next weekend with Louisana (50-4) , Southeast Missouri (45-16), and Chattanooga (37-15).

The Rebels (37-17, 13-10) open with Chattanooga Friday at 7 pm.

For the 15th time in 19 years Mississippi State is also headed to a regional.

The Bulldogs (33-21) will head to the Seattle regional, hosted by 3-seed Washington. The Huskies (45-7) beat the Bulldogs 7-5 on Valentine's Day earlier this season. 

The Huskies will face Fordham (29-24) in the first round, while the Bulldogs get Seattle (39-15) Friday at 6:30 PM. 

