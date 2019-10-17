Ole Miss, Mississippi State take center stage at SEC Media Days

BIRMINGHAM, AL. (WJTV) — Ole Miss and Mississippi State took the podium at SEC basketball media days Wednesday.

Click the video above to hear from Ben Howland and Kermit Davis.

The Bulldogs and Rebels are picked to finish 7th and 8th respectively in the preseason media poll. Both teams made the tournament last year, and both have stars returning. Rebels senior Breein Tyree and Bulldogs sophomore Reggie Perry received preseason first team All-SEC honors.

Ole Miss begins the regular season Friday November 8th against Arkansas State at 6 pm. Mississippi State opens with Florida International, Tuesday November 5th at 7 pm.