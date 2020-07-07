Ole Miss OL Nick Broeker says returning to campus was a “breath of fresh air”

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — It could be a big week for the future of the upcoming college football season as the Ivy League is expected to make a decision Wednesday on whether or not to push fall sports to the spring.

In the video above David Johnson of 24/7 Sports, who spent 46 days in the hospital recovering from COVID-19 and who’s son Eli starts at Center for Ole Miss, explains why playing the season would be a big risk. Also sophomore offensive lineman Nick Broeker checks in with some perspective on voluntary workouts, and why returning to campus was a breath of fresh air for the team.