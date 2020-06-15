Ole Miss season opener pushed to Sunday, September 6

HOUSTON, Texas (WJTV) – The 2020 Texas Kickoff featuring Ole Miss vs. Baylor is scheduled to kick off Sunday, September 6, moving from the previously scheduled date of September 5. The game will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Tickets are available in the Ole Miss section by contacting the athletics department at FB.OleMissTix.com, olemisstix@olemiss.edu or 888-732-TKTS, in addition to season tickets for all seven Rebel home games.

“As preparations continue in hopes of starting the 2020 athletics season as scheduled, we are excited to see Ole Miss showcased on this national stage as our football program begins a new era under Coach Kiffin’s leadership,” said Keith Carter, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “With decisions and planning surrounding the college football season ongoing, we hope the Ole Miss family is able to make their plans to join us in Houston, particularly our large family of Texas Rebels.”

Kickoff time and network designation for the matchup will be available at a later date.

This will mark the second time in the last three years the Rebels have opened the season in the Texas Kickoff, as Ole Miss defeated Texas Tech 47-27 in the 2018 edition. It will be Baylor’s first appearance in the game, although the Bears have played in NRG Stadium in the Texas Bowl twice, including a 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the 2018 edition.

The Rebels and Bears will face off for only the second time in program history. Baylor knocked off Ole Miss 20-10 in the 1975 season opener in Waco.

