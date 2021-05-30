Ole Miss selected as NCAA regional host

OXFORD, Miss. (Via Ole Miss Sports News) — The Road to Omaha will begin in Oxford, Mississippi.



The 16 host sites for the 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship were announced Sunday night, including Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field.



Ole Miss will host its 10th NCAA Regional, all during the Mike Bianco era in Oxford. The Rebels are one of just five programs to host 10 or more regionals from 2004 to 2021. Swayze Field is also one of just eight in college baseball to host five or more regionals since 2014.



The Rebels are one of seven Southeastern Conference teams to host a regional this season, more than double any other conference.



The full 64 team field, top-16 national seeds, first-round regional pairings and site assignments will be announced at Noon (ET), Monday, May 31. The one-hour program will be shown live on ESPN2. The committee will set the entire 64-team bracket through both the super regionals and the first round of the Men’s College World Series and will not reseed the field after play begins.



Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced on www.NCAA.com/cws, Tuesday, June 8 at approximately 8 a.m. (ET). All eight super regional hosts will be selected from the 16 regional hosts.



There are 30 Division I Conferences which will receive an automatic berth in the field of 64, along with 34 at-large selections. The Men’s College World Series begins play Saturday, June 19, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.



NCAA Regional Hosts

– Austin, Texas – Texas (42-15)

– Columbia, South Carolina – South Carolina (33-21)

– Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (37-14)

– Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (46-10)

– Fort Worth, Texas – TCU (39-17); through games played 5/29/2021

– Gainesville, Florida – Florida (38-20)

– Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina (41-15)

– Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (45-16)

– Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech (36-15)

– Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (40-15)

– Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (41-19)

– Ruston, Louisiana – Louisiana Tech (40-18)

– South Bend, Indiana – Notre Dame (30-11)

– Stanford, California – Stanford (33-14)

– Starkville, Mississippi – Mississippi St. (40-15)

– Tucson, Arizona – Arizona (40-15)