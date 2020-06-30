Ole Miss shortstop Anthony Servideo follows in his grandfather’s footsteps

Ole Miss junior shortstop Anthony Servideo was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles as the 74th pick in the third round of the MLB Draft. Being picked by the Orioles is a dream come true for the Jupiter Florida native whose grandfather Curt Blefary was also an Oriole and was even part of the 1966 World Series championship team.

“My grandfather played for the Orioles back in the late 60’s,” said Servideo. “He was rookie of the year in 65 and won the world series in ’66. Ever since then growing up, thinking about him, watching videos of him, seeing pictures and hearing stories, I wanted to be like him so I kind of just tried to live through him in the game of baseball and follow in his footsteps.”

The Ole Miss Rebel played out of position, right field and center field, the last two years and then went back to shortstop his third year. Servideo says this was the difference maker in developing him into a better teammate and player overall.

“My mentality changed going into my sophomore year and I learned a whole new posititon and so I was in the lineup and contributing to the team and I feel like once you start to do that and you play for the guys next to you, the success for yourself will come.”

Servideo is staying patient as he waits to be called and told where to go within the organization.

“I’m ready. I’m excited to get back out on the field and strap it up with the guys that are coming in and the guys that are there and you know learning about a whole new organization and just the way baseball is played at the next level.”