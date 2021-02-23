Ole Miss signee Daeshun Ruffin named McDonald’s All-American

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – For the first time in the history of Ole Miss Men’s Basketball, a Rebel signee has been named a McDonald’s All-American. Daeshun Ruffin, the No. 1 prospect in the state of Mississippi, was one of a select 24 tabbed with the distinguished accolade Tuesday.



“This is one of the most prestigious honors a high school player can receive,” said Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis. “At Callaway High School, Daeshun has put together one of the very best careers in the history of Mississippi high school basketball. Congratulations to Daeshun and his wonderful family as well as Coach Sanders and Callaway High School.”



Ruffin is a consensus 4-star prospect with an electrifying game, averaging 33.1 ppg as a senior this season. Two weeks ago (Feb. 12), he scored 30 points against Vicksburg to lead Callaway to a MHSAA Region 4-5A title.



The Jackson native scored 33 points on The Pavilion hardwood during the 2020 Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) 5A state final. The performance allowed Callaway High School to capture the state championship, and Ruffin was tabbed a first team all-state honoree. Averaging 26.9 ppg and 4.9 rpg throughout the season, including scoring at least 30 points in 11 games, he was tabbed the Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year.



Ruffin was also named the 2020 Hardwood Hero Player of the Year. The Clarion Ledger chose him as the best player in the state while listing him as part of the newspaper’s annual “Dandy Dozen.” Leading Callaway to three district titles and a trio of state appearances, Ruffin has collected all-state accolades each year of high school.

Ruffin signed with the Rebels last November.