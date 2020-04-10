Ole Miss standout golfer Conner Beth Ball looks back on a successful career in Oxford

Conner Beth Ball celebrates an impressive career at Ole Miss where she helped lead her team to their first SEC Championship title in program history.

The former Jackson Academy golfer was the No. 1 ranked junior golfer in the state of Mississippi before signing with Ole Miss. She was also one of the youngest athletes to win a state title as just a thirteen-year-old.

“Well I really just fell in love with the coaches out here when I took my visits,” she said. The community, the campus, it kind of hit everything I was looking for as a player and as a student academically so I was super excited to play golf at Ole Miss.”

Ball finished her time in Oxford with a 73.72 career scoring average and although her final spring season was short-lived, she had her best season yet averaging an under par 71.67 for nine rounds. A memory she will never forget is helping lead her team to their first ever SEC Championship title last spring.

“One of the things I really wanted to do at Ole Miss was step in and be a component from the beginning and play, you know, in the majority of my tournaments. It’s an opportunity that I saw and just knowing that I had that on my bulletin board since I was a little girl to win and play in a SEC Championship and that I was able to do it… it’s an experience that I’ll be able to tell my kids and grandkids about.”

The SEC Champion continues to keep her game ready for what’s next for her and is currently getting her practice in at the Country Club of Oxford.

“Right now I am practicing as much as I can,” she said. “Obviously it’s a little hard right now because all the golf courses are kind of shutting down and adjusting their rules so I am just making sure I’m staying healthy, keeping the people around me healthy, and trying to work out and practice and keep my game in shape.”

11-year-old Conner Beth Ball would be nothing less than impressed with all her accomplishments in the game. It just so happens she was a “WJTV Future Star” in 2012 when she was practicing all day long to break 80 in order to get her first cell phone from her parents.

“I had to shoot a 79 to get my first cell phone. I’m pretty sure that I did it in the next tournament after that interview so I think being in front of the camera telling people that I needed a cell phone really motivated me to try and get one.”