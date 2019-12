JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A little over 2,000 fans watched Ole Miss win a back and forth battle with Southeastern Louisiana at Mississippi Coliseum Saturday, 83-76.

Khadim Sy had a game-high and career-high 20 points, helping the Rebels improve to 8-3.

Following the holiday break, Ole Miss will close out 2019 with a home game against Tennessee Tech next Sunday (December 29).