Ole Miss suspends OLB Sam Williams following sexual battery charge

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI – OCTOBER 05: Sam Williams #13 of the Mississippi Rebels in action during a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — Ole Miss outside linebacker Sam Williams was arrested Friday and charged with felony sexual battery.

An Ole Miss spokesperson released the following statement:

“We have suspended Sam Williams indefinitely from all team activities. We take these charges very seriously and will allow the legal system to run its course before making further determinations on his status in our program.”

The Montgomery, Ala. native registered eight starts in his lone season with the Rebels, tallying 37 total tackles and led the team with six sacks.

Williams spent two seasons at Northeast Community College and was ranked the No. 7 JUCO prospect in the nation by 247 Sports.

According to the Oxford Eagle, Williams was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center on Friday at 9:34 a.m. and released at 2:42 p.m. later that day. There is only one charge listed, sexual battery, and Williams was issued a $25,000 bond.