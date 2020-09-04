Ole Miss to sell fans cutouts to fill seats

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Ole Miss fans can have their faces in the stands — for a price — even if they can’t get into the games.

The school is selling fans cutouts with photos of themselves for $55. They’ll be placed in the stands for football, soccer and volleyball games.

Fans must wear Ole Miss attire in the photos. Attendance will be limited to 25% of capacity for football games at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium because of COVID-19.

The first 500 orders for football games will be placed behind the goalposts. The rest will be placed throughout the lower bowl of the stadium.

LATEST STORIES: