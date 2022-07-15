OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV)- Three Ole Miss track & field greats will represent their home countries at the 2022 World Athletics Outdoor Championships, which begins Friday at Oregon’s Hayward Field and runs through July 24.

This is the first time the World Championship meet has ever been held on U.S. soil.

Ole Miss graduate and All-American discus thrower Brian Williams, makes his second appearance on Team USA after qualifying for the 2019 world meet in Doha. Elsewhere around the globe, recent Rebel NCAA Champions Mario Garcia Romo, men’s 1500-meter, and Sintayehu Vissa, women’s 1500-meter, will represent Spain and Italy, respectively, in their first career trips to the World Championships.

