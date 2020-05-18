Ole Miss, USC add home-and-home football series

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss and USC have agreed to a home-and-home series for the 2025 and 2026 football seasons.



The Rebels will visit USC on August 30, 2025. Ole Miss will then host the Trojans in Oxford on September 19, 2026.



“USC will always be a special place to my family and me, and we were excited to finalize this series,” Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said. “This will showcase two of college football’s greatest gamedays, and we look forward to this meeting down the road.”



Kiffin, who served as head coach at USC from 2010-13, hired current head coach Clay Helton as the Trojans’ quarterback coach in 2010. Kiffin posted a 28-15 record as the head coach in LA, including a 10-2 mark in 2011 and a No. 6 ranking in the final Associated Press poll.



The 2025 encounter between Ole Miss and USC will mark the first meeting between the two teams. It also is just the third time in program history that the Rebels will travel to California, after facing Cal in 2017 and Fresno State in 2011.