JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Visitation for former Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason was held at Lakeover Funeral Home on Beasley Road in Jackson until 6:00 p.m.

Mason served as sheriff from 2016 until 2020. The 64-year-old passed away just after 8:00 p.m. on Friday at his home due to complications of prostate cancer. Mason is survived by his wife and two children.